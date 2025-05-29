UN Secretary-General congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Azerbaijan's Independence Day

29 May. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Independence Day.

He noted that national celebrations also offer moments to reflect on shared global challenges.

Guterres recalled that the international community faces a growing list of tests that require multilateral solutions - from the climate crisis, to conflicts, to rising inequalities.

"That is precisely the spirit of the Pact for the Future. Adopted last year by the United Nations General Assembly, this landmark measure is rooted in the imperative to strengthen multilateralism and advance peace, sustainable development and human rights for all," António Guterres said.

The UN Secretary-General conveyed his best wishes to the people of Azerbaijan on this special day, assuring Ilham Aliyev of his highest consideration.