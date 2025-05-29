Russian and Turkish FMs hold phone talks

29 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan spoke by phone to discuss the situation around Ukraine settlement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The phone talks took place ahead of Fidan's two-day visit to Kiev starting on Thursday. During the trip, he intends to discuss a peace settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

Fidan paid a working visit to Moscow from May 26-27 and was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin. He also held talks with presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky and Lavrov. The Turkish foreign minister reiterated the country’s readiness to accept a new round of negotiations on Ukraine and help with a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that a Russian delegation headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky is ready to present Ukraine in Istanbul on June 2 with a Russian memorandum on all aspects of removing the root causes of the crisis.