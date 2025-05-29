Lavrov holds phone talks with Rubio

29 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has informed U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio over the phone about Moscow preparing specific proposals for the next round of Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The Russian minister briefed Rubio on the implementation of the May 19 agreements between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. leader Donald Trump, as well as on the preparation of specific proposals for the next round of direct Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul by Moscow.

"In turn, Rubio underscored Trump’s aim of bringing the Ukrainian conflict to a rapid conclusion and expressed Washington’s readiness to facilitate the rapprochement of the parties’ positions," the ministry said.

Lavrov and Rubio also touched upon key issues on the bilateral agenda.

The diplomats also reaffirmed their willingness to continue constructive and mutually respectful dialogue between the diplomatic agencies.

Earlier, Lavrov announced that Russia’s delegation led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky is prepared to present its memorandum addressing the root causes of the crisis to Ukraine in Istanbul on June 2.