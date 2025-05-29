РУС ENG

Trump asks Israel to refrain from actions that could disrupt Iran talks

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to take actions against Iran that could imperil negotiations about its nuclear program.

Asked by a reporter if he warned Netanyahu against taking the action, the U.S. leader said, "I'd like to be honest, yes, I did," but later backed off the description of his message as a "warning."

"It's not a warning. I said, 'I don't think it's appropriate.' We're having very good discussions with them. And I said this would be inappropriate to do right now," Trump said.

According to him, the sides are very close to a solution now that could change at any moment.

