Trump asks Israel to refrain from actions that could disrupt Iran talks

29 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to take actions against Iran that could imperil negotiations about its nuclear program.

Asked by a reporter if he warned Netanyahu against taking the action, the U.S. leader said, "I'd like to be honest, yes, I did," but later backed off the description of his message as a "warning."

"It's not a warning. I said, 'I don't think it's appropriate.' We're having very good discussions with them. And I said this would be inappropriate to do right now," Trump said.

According to him, the sides are very close to a solution now that could change at any moment.