Iran says won’t halt uranium enrichment

29 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has no plans to suspend uranium enrichment as part of talks on its nuclear program with the U.S., Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

Earlier, Reuters reported, citing sources, that Tehran could suspend uranium enrichment for a year if the U.S. agreed to unfreeze the country’s assets and acknowledge its right to conduct enrichment for peaceful purposes.

"Enrichment in Iran is a non-negotiable principle," Baghaei said.

Iran and the United States held the fifth round of Oman-mediated talks in Rome on May 23 to resolve the crisis over Iran’s nuclear program. Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi said that "certain, but not final progress" had been achieved.