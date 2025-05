29 May. 18:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi will visit Russia and Ukraine next week.

According to the Agency's press service, he will visit Russia and Ukraine as part of regular contacts to ensure nuclear safety during the conflict.

It should be added that the IAEA Director General last visited Russia and Ukraine in early February. He had previously announced his plans to visit Moscow and Kiev in the coming days.