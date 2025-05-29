Georgian Prime Minister confirms commitment to European integration

29 May. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia is firmly committed to the course of the EU integration. This statement was made by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze during the Conference of Conservative Political Actions in Budapest on May 29.

At the same time, he stressed that the Georgian authorities are not going to give up their dignity and identity for the sake of political gain.

"Our commitment to European integration is strong, but we will not compromise our dignity and sovereignty. Double standards are unacceptable to us, and we will not exchange our identity for political favor",

Irakli Kobakhidze said.

Let us recall that at the end of November last year, the Georgian leadership announced its decision to postpone the start of negotiations on joining the EU until 2028.