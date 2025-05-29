Rubio prepares large-scale plan for reorganizing US State Department

29 May. 22:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has submitted to Congress a plan for a large-scale reorganization of the State Department. This was stated in a press-release issued by the head of the department on May 29.

He emphasized that this plan involves reducing bureaucracy and expenses, as well as strengthening the protection of the country's interests abroad.

"The plan presented to Congress will make the State Department more flexible and effective, reduce the bureaucratic burden and strengthen the promotion of US interests in the world",

Marco Rubio said.

Rubio also noted that over 25 years, the number of internal structures in the State Department has grown significantly, leading to increased expenses and decreased efficiency.