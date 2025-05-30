Residents continue to arrive in Lachin village of Beylik

30 May. 9:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) arrived in the village of Beylik in the Lachin district on Thursday.

Let us remind you that on May 27, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took part in the opening ceremony of the village of Beylik in the Lachin district, where he presented the keys to new houses to the first citizens who returned to their native village.

A total of 90 families (or 360 people) will live in the newly rebuilt village. Today, 41 families - 163 people - have moved to Beylik.

The families arriving for permanent residence in the revived village received the keys to newly built private houses.