Iranian MFA: Nuclear agreement with US not yet reached

30 May. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Washington and Tehran have not yet reached a nuclear agreement.

"The media are speculating on the imminent Iran-US deal. Not sure if we are there yet",

Araghchi said.

For the deal to be finalized, sanctions against Iran must be lifted, and Iran's rights, including the right to enrich uranium, must be recognized, the minister emphasized.

IRI and the USA have held five meetings on the Iranian nuclear program with Oman acting as mediator. The latest meeting took place in Rome on May 23, after which Araghchi said that progress in the negotiations could be expected following the seventh meeting.