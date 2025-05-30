Trump confirms Musk's resignation from administration

30 May. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

US President Donald Trump has confirmed the resignation of entrepreneur Elon Musk from the administration and from his position as head of the US Government Efficiency Department.

According to the US President, Friday will be the last day of Musk's work in the US government. A press conference with Musk in the Oval Office is scheduled for the evening.

At the same time, Donald Trump noted that Musk would continue to assist the Trump administration.

Earlier, the businessman announced his resignation from the US presidential administration amid disagreements over budget policy.