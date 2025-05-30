Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenia is spreading disinformation

30 May. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry stated that Armenia is once again spreading disinformation.

Earlier, the Armenian side reported on the alleged shelling of the village of Khaznavar by the Azerbaijani military.

The information spread by the Armenian Defense Ministry that, on May 30, between 00:10 and 01:00, the Azerbaijan Army Units allegedly opened fire in the direction of the Khaznavar settlement, resulting in damage to a residential building and the death of a small ruminant, is completely false, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry emphasized.

"We reiterate that the Azerbaijan Army Units never open fire on civilian population and facilities",

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.