Tbilisi accuses France and Poland of attacking Georgia's economy

30 May. 15:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili has accused France and Poland of attacking the country's economy.

He noted that the attack on the economy came in the form of warnings issued by the embassies of both countries, advising their citizens about the increasing cases of refusal of entry into Georgia.

According to him, these claims are unfounded. He cited comparative statistics on entry refusals and deportations for 2024-2025.

Papuashvili said that Georgia had refused entry to only 9 Polish citizens, while Warsaw had denied entry to 1,250 Georgian citizens.

As for France, the authorities of that country refused entry to 145 Georgian citizens, while Tbilisi denied entry to only 16 French nationals.