31 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, another group of former internally displaced persons was sent to the Azerbaijani city of Lachin's Baylik.

At this stage, another 38 families, or 153 people, moved to the Lachin's Baylik.

Baylik was inaugurated on May 27 by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. A total of 90 families, or 360 people, are expected to return to the village.