31 May. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Varvara Klimenko/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgia considers accusations of European politicians of violating democratic standards to be unfair and false, but will not curtail contacts with the EU, Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili said.

Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili criticized the joint statement of the leaders of Germany, Poland and France, where the actions of the Georgian state, including the adoption of laws on foreign agents and the protection of family values ​​and the victory of the Georgian Dream in the parliamentary elections, are interpreted as a violation of Western democratic standards.

Kavelashvili emphasized that Friedrich Merz, Donald Tusk and Emmanuel Macron, like many other European politicians, apply double standards to Georgia, refusing to recognize as democracy both the expression of the will of the Georgian people in the parliamentary elections and the adoption of laws by the legal authorities that correspond to the interests of the republic.