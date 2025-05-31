31 May. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The leader of the lobbyists for Armenian nationalism in the French Senate, Gilbert-Luc Devinaz, held talks with the representative of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Vahan Kostanyan. The parties discussed the further prospects of Yerevan's political subordination to the interests of Paris in the South Caucasus.

According to the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Deputy Minister Vahan Kostanyan held a meeting with the main lobbyist for Armenian nationalism in the French parliament, the head of the Paris-Yerevan friendship group in the Senate, Gilbert-Luc Devinaz.

The French Senate has repeatedly called on the government to recognize the independence of the illegal separatist entity created by Armenia in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, and adopted relevant documents.

In this regard, as well as for many other political acts of the French Senate in support of Armenia's nationalist aspirations and territorial claims to the lands of Azerbaijan, Kostanyan warmly thanked Devinaz, noting the senator's personal contribution to ensuring the interests of the Armenian diaspora in France and the payment for Yerevan's loyalty to Paris's policy in the South Caucasus.