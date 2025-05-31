IAEA dissatisfied with Iran

31 May. 18:05 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Daria Melekhova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The IAEA is extremely dissatisfied with the degradation of cooperation with Iran and demands that the Iranian authorities resume the normal work of the agency's inspectors at its nuclear facilities. The agency notes a sharp increase in enriched uranium stockpiles at the Islamic Republic's nuclear facilities.

According to the IAEA report on cooperation with Iranian nuclear scientists, the agency is not satisfied with Tehran’s attitude to international inspectors. Iran is not allowing them to conduct serious monitoring of its nuclear program.

"While Iran continues to cooperate with the IAEA on routine issues, its cooperation with the agency cannot be called satisfactory on many issues,”

– the IAEA informed.

In addition, Tehran ignores IAEA requests, in particular about nuclear materials hidden from inspectors in previous years.