Pashinyan may face criminal charges for insulting church

31 May. 18:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the Prime Minister of Armenia

People dissatisfied with the criticism of the Armenian Apostolic Church by the Chairman of the Government of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan are looking for ways to hold him accountable. The Prosecutor General's Office has already received an appeal in which Pashinyan's criticism is presented as a violation of the Constitution and Article 420 of the Criminal Code of Armenia.

Prosecutor General of Armenia Anna Vardapetyan received an appeal from the Ayakve initiative group with a request to initiate a criminal case against the Chairman of the Government, Nikol Pashinyan, for criminal statements addressed to the Armenian clergy.

This week, Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan published a number of critical statements about the life and work of the Armenian Apostolic Church through social networks, causing a wave of indignation among opposition politicians and believers.

According to Hayakve, Pashinyan's statements against the church violate Article 17 of the Constitution, which prohibits the state from interfering in the affairs of religious confessions, as well as Article 18, according to which the Armenian Apostolic Church has a special status in the republic.