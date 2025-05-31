Fitch retains Georgia’s BB rating with Negative Outlook

31 May. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Fitch has affirmed Georgia at ‘BB’ with a Negative Outlook due to low reserves and political situation, which the agency sees as risky.

Fitch Ratings’ key government rating, the long-term indicator of an issuer’s default in foreign currency, was left for Georgia at ‘BB’. The agency also affirmed a Negative Outlook on the dynamics of this indicator.

Fitch noted that in comparison with its peers, Georgia has a high level of economic development, a monetary policy that does not cause concern, a strong financial system and a small public debt. In the first quarter of 2025, the republic’s economy grew by 8.8%.