Jeyhun Bayramov talked with Muhammad Ishaq Dar

Today, Baku organized telephone talks between the head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, Muhammad Ishaq Dar. The ministers discussed the upcoming ECO summit in Khankendi in July.

According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the head of the department Jeyhun Bayramov called his Pakistani counterpart Muhammad Ishaq Dar this evening to discuss bilateral relations between Baku and Islamabad.

One of the key topics was the organization of the Economic Cooperation Organization summit in Khankendi. Pakistan, whose Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif visited Lachin on Azerbaijan's Independence Day, takes seriously Baku's efforts to include the liberated Azerbaijani territories in the world agenda.

Bayramov and Dar noted the positive dynamics of interaction between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, including in the format of mutual visits of government officials.