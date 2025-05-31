Israel alarmed by Iran’s rapid uranium enrichment

31 May. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Israel is seriously concerned by the IAEA report, showing that Iran has sharply accelerated uranium enrichment after the negotiations with the US on the nuclear deal had started. In this regard, the Israeli government called on the international community to exert immediate pressure on Tehran to stop the buildup of highly enriched uranium.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assessed the latest IAEA report on the Iranian nuclear program as a clear signal to take urgent measures regarding nuclear facilities in Iran.

The IAEA recorded a significant and rapid increase in Iran's uranium volumes enriched to 60%. In just three months, they have grown by a third and now amount to about 409 kg. The rise comes amid negotiations between Tehran and Washington on a new nuclear deal, during which the US side is demanding that Iran stop enriching uranium.