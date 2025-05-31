Georgia to accept cryptocurrency payments for tourist services

31 May. 21:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Anastasia Tesemnikova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Travel agency Tripzy has offered a financial innovation to those who are going to travel to Georgia. Now, it is possible to pay for vacation packages and any other tourist services with cryptocurrency. The offer so far applies only to residents of the post-Soviet space.

"With the help of cryptocurrency and without intermediaries, tourists have the opportunity to book hotels, transfers, excursions, individual, group and corporate tours. A full vacation can now be paid for with cryptocurrency,”

– the Tripzy travel agency informed.