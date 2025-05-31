Omani Foreign Minister introduces US draft of nuclear deal to Tehran

31 May. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Tehran reported receiving the US version of the agreement on the new Iran-US nuclear deal through the Omani Foreign Minister, without disclosing the details of the document. Minister Abbas Araghchi promised that the response would be given on time and in compliance with the national goals of the Islamic Republic.

The head of Iranian diplomacy Abbas Araghchi informed about receiving the US draft on nuclear deal, drawn up based on the results of the previous rounds of negotiations.

The document was brought to Tehran by a representative of the mediator in the current US-Iranian negotiations, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi. The relevant information appeared in Araghchi’s social networks.

“Today, my dear brother, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi paid a short visit to Tehran to hand over the US proposal,”

– Abbas Araghchi wrote.