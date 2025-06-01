Erdoğan: Türkiye is trying to organize a new round of Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul

1 Jun. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Turkish Presidential Administration's reports, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, during telephone talks with his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev, spoke about the preparation of a new meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations on the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

Erdoğan thanked Sofia for its prudent approach to the Ukrainian settlement, explaining that Türkiye is constantly working to ensure conditions for stopping hostilities.

"Türkiye is also working to bring the parties together in Istanbul to ensure peace in the region",

Turkish Presidential Administration said.

In addition to the Ukrainian topic, Erdoğan and Radev discussed the Turkish-Bulgarian agenda as well as regional and international issues. The Turkish president emphasized that Ankara aims to strengthen cooperation in the military-industrial complex and energy sector.

Let us remind you that Moscow proposed to Kiev to hold a new round of peace talks in Istanbul on June 2. The Russian delegation in its previous composition flew to the meeting venue the day before