Prime Ministers of Russia and Armenia discuss bilateral relations

1 Jun. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Sunday, June 1, a telephone conversation took place between the Prime Ministers of Russia and Armenia, Mikhail Mishustin and Nikol Pashinyan, the press service of the Armenian government stated.

"Mikhail Mishustin congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on his anniversary - the fiftieth anniversary of his birth. The heads of government also discussed current issues of Russian-Armenian cooperation",

the Government of the Republic of Armenia reported.

The report also says that Pashinyan thanked the Russian Prime Minister for the call and congratulations.

"Nikol Pashinyan expressed gratitude to Mikhail Mishustin for the call and congratulations. Issues related to bilateral relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation were discussed",

the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers said.

Let us remind you that the Armenian Prime Minister is celebrating 50th birthday today. Earlier, it was reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with him.