XXX Baku Energy Week kicks off in Azerbaijan

2 Jun. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan’s capital will host the 30th edition of Baku Energy Week on June 2-4.

Baku Energy Week will feature three major events: the 30th Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition, the 13th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition, and the 30th Baku Energy Forum. The event’s format reflects a key trend in today’s energy sector - the growing synergy between traditional resources and the global transition to green energy.

This year’s event will host 267 companies from 39 countries, covering the full spectrum of the energy sector - from Europe and the Middle East to Asia and Africa. Among the participating countries are Germany, Italy, Great Britain, France, Japan, the U.S., Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and other states.

Notably, 35% of this year’s exhibitors are new to the event. This highlights the growing global interest in Azerbaijan’s energy potential and its role in shaping a resilient, diversified energy landscape across Eurasia.

The Baku Energy Week is expected to deliver a series of important agreements and contracts, covering both traditional oil and gas ventures and renewable energy projects.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the official opening ceremony of the Baku Energy Week held at the Baku Expo Center.

The first oil and gas exhibition was held in 1994, after that, Azerbaijan signed a contract with a consortium of international oil companies, which later was called the Contract of the Century and changed the whole geopolitical and geo-economic situation in the region, he said.

“That was due to the vision of President Heydar Aliyev,” Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state noted that modern Azerbaijan is a country with a stable political system, with a developing economy. Azerbaijan is implementing large-scale economic reforms, its foreign debt is less than 7% of GDP.

Ilham Aliyev stressed that the green agenda of Azerbaijan is very ambitious. The country, which is rich in oil and gas, is investing - together with foreign investors - in green energy, which demonstrates its responsibility.

With all that green energy potential, Azerbaijan will definitely meet the growing demand for electricity, mainly through renewable sources, the President of Azerbaijan said.