Trump and Xi likely to speak this week

2 Jun. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping may speak this week, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said.

According to him, no specific date for the conversation has been set, but there have been discussions that the leaders will talk about last month's Geneva agreement on some tariff disputes, ABC News reported.

The adviser said he was unsure of the exact date the two leaders would plan to speak to each other, but he expects that both sides have expressed a willingness to talk.