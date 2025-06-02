France opens consulate in Armenia's Goris

2 Jun. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Honorary Consulate of France was opened today in Goris city of Armenia’s Syunik Province.

The solemn ceremony was held during the 5th Armenia-France Decentralized Cooperation Conference.

Head of the Francophone Center Carmen Apunts was appointed the Honorary Consul of France in Goris.

During a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan last week, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot announced that France will open a consular agency in Goris.