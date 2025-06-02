Turkish foreign intel chief plans to attend Istanbul talks

2 Jun. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish National Intelligence Organization Director Ibrahim Kalin plans to attend the Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The talks will be moderated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Ankara would not be mediating the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, TASS reported.

The talks will take place at the Ciragan Palace at 13:00 local time (11:00 a.m. GMT). Previous talks on May 16 took place at the Dolmabahce Palace.