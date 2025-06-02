Bahrain increases tourist flow to Russia

2 Jun. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

During a meeting with the Minister of Tourism of Bahrain Fatima bint Jaafar Al-Sairafi, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov announced an increase in tourist flow from the Kingdom to Russia.

The minister stated that in 2024, the number of tourists from Bahrain to Russia increased fivefold compared to 2023, and since the beginning of 2025, it has grown by 50%.

Reshetnikov also noted that the development of air traffic serves as a key incentive for the growth of tourist flow. He announced the launch of weekly flights from Bahrain to Sochi by Gulf Air from June 2.

In addition, the minister said that Russia plans to create 238,000 hotel rooms, and more than 100 large tourism projects are being implemented across 38 regions of the country. According to the minister, Russia is also adopting Halal and Muslim friendly standards.