2 Jun. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Former German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has been elected as the President of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

There were no other candidates for this postion, TASS reports.

Baerbock will now serve as President of the UN General Assembly in 2025-2026.

It was announced on March 18 that the German government intended to nominate the former minister. It should be noted that before this day, Berlin had indicated that it would propose the candidacy of professional diplomat Helga Schmid, who previously served as the OSCE Secretary General.

According to Der Spiegel magazine, Baerbock's nomination was met with discontent by the German Cabinet. The former minister has anti-Israeli and anti-Russian positions, which may cause unease among the countries of the Global South. Sources cited by the magazine suggest that Baerbock's appointment could jeopardize Germany's chances of securing a seat in the UN Security Council.