Dozens injured in powerful earthquake off Turkey’s coast

3 Jun. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 has occurred off the coast of Türkiye, The Turkish Interior Ministry's Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in the Aegean Sea, 10.43 km from the Marmaris district of Mugla province. The earthquake source was located at a depth of 67.91 km.

Governor of Mugla province Idris Akbyik said the number of injured as a result of the earthquake has reached 69.

According to him, 55 people were hospitalized, and 14 victims received medical assistance on the spot.

The Mugla Governor added that despite all the efforts of doctors, a 14-year-old child who was taken to the hospital after a panic attack during the earthquake died.