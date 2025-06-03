Lachin given status of CIS Cultural Capital

3 Jun. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, the official opening ceremony of the CIS Cultural Capital - 2025 took place in the Azerbaijani city of Lachin.

Organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan and the Special Representative Office of the President in the Lachin district, the ceremony was attended by Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, Special Representative of the President in the Lachin district Masim Mammadov, Deputy Secretary General of the CIS Nurlan Seytimov, and other officials.

Lachin has been designated the Cultural Capital of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) for 2025.

Following the speeches, Special Representative of the Russian President for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy presented the “Cultural Capital of the Commonwealth” certificate to Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in Lachin district Masim Mammadov.

The city of Lachin in Azerbaijan has been declared the CIS Cultural Capital” for the year 2025 by the decision of the CIS Council for Humanitarian Cooperation dated October 8, 2024.