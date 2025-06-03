Next round of U.S.-Iran talks may not happen at all

3 Jun. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The sixth round of nuclear deal talks between the U.S. and Ihran is very uncertain and may not happen at all, CNN reports, citing sources.

According to the broadcaster, Iran considers Washington’s new nuclear deal proposal to be "incoherent and disjointed, very unrealistic, and with excessive demands."

"The fact that the Americans constantly change their positions has so far been the main obstacle to the success of the talks and now makes the work more difficult than ever," a senior Iranian official said.

He pointed out that the U.S. proposal contradicted prior understandings.