3 Jun. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan’s national air carrier AZAL is expanding its route network and will begin operating flights on the Baku-Tabriz-Baku route starting from June 15.

Tickets will be available for purchase on June 3. Flights on this route will operate twice a week, on Wednesdays and Sundays.

AZAL is also increasing the frequency of its regular flights to Tehran, the capital of Iran. Flights between Baku and Tehran will now be operated four times a week - on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.