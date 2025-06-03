U.S. able to monitor Iran’s nuclear program in detail - report

3 Jun. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Trump administration possesses full technical capabilities to closely monitor Iran’s nuclear program, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Al Arabiya on Tuesday.

The disclosure follows reports that the sixth round of nuclear deal talks between the U.S. and Iran may not happen at all.

According to the source, the U.S. administration monitors Iran’s nuclear advancements in both operational capabilities and scientific knowledge.

The update comes after five rounds of talks held between April and May 2025, culminating in a May 23 meeting in Rome described as producing "limited progress."

Earlier Tuesday, CNN reported citing sources that a sixth round is unlikely after Washington presented new terms conflicting with prior understandings. Tehran has reportedly rejected any concessions on uranium enrichment, the source added.