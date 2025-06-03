Space tourism to be developed at Russian Orbital Station

3 Jun. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian authorities plan to develop space tourism, among other initiatives – tourists will be able to fly to the Russian Orbital Station (ROS), Dmitry Bakanov, Director General of Roscosmos said.

"Instead of the ISS, there will be the Russian Orbital Station, where we also plan to develop tourist missions",

Bakanov said.

Let us remind you that in January of this year, Vladimir Solovyov, General Designer of the Russian Federation for Manned Space Systems and Complexes, General Designer of RSC Energia, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, announced the launch date of the first ROS module. It is expected to take place in December 2027.

It is assumed that after the ISS leaves orbit, the Russian Orbital Station will serve as the base for national manned space exploration.