3 Jun. 22:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa plans to visit the US in September and address the UN. This will be the first speech of the head of the Syrian Arab Republic at the organization's podium in 60 years, media report.

"Exclusive sources told Syria TV that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa will visit the USA in September and address a meeting at the UN",

Syria TV said.

It should be noted that in April, the Foreign Minister of the transitional government, Asaad al-Shaibani, raised the Syrian flag at the UN headquarters in New York.

Let us remind you that the new Syrian authorities enjoy the support of the EU and the US. Washington and Brussels lifted sanctions against Damascus in a number of sectors in May.