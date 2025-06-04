Trump remains positive about progress of Russia-Ukraine talks - White House

4 Jun. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump remains positive about progress in resolving the crisis in Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

"He remains positive about the progress that we're seeing. But he also is a realist, and he realizes these are two countries that are at war and have been for a long time because of his predecessor’s weakness and incompetence,” Karoline Leavitt said.

The White House once again emphasized that Washington is committed to ending the conflict as quickly as possible.

The second round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine was held in Istanbul on June 2.