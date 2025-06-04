Russian Foreign Ministry: Istanbul to remain venue for Russia-Ukraine talks

4 Jun. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The question of choosing an alternative to Istanbul venue for Russia-Ukraine talks is not even being raised, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

"[Russian Foreign Minister] Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov has already articulated our point of view. Istanbul is a venue that has already accumulated certain experience of communication," Alexander Grushko said.

According to him, "the question is not about venue, it’s about the essence," TASS reported.

On June 2, Istanbul hosted the second round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine.