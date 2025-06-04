BP interested in gas production at Karabakh field

4 Jun. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The gas reserves of the Karabakh field have attracted interest of the UK BP company, which had previously agreed on oil production.

The UK BP company is considering the possibility of gas production at the Karabakh field in Azerbaijan, Vice President of Finance in the region Colin Allan said.

“While at the moment we are focused primarily on developing the oil resources of this field, gas resources have also been discovered here, and in the future, we will consider the possibility of developing them as well,”

– Colin Allan said.

Allan noted that BP signed an agreement to participate in the development of the Karabakh field. The UK company intends to produce oil starting from 2029.