Erdoğan, Pezeshkian discuss Turkish-Iranian relations

4 Jun. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the President of Türkiye

Presidents of Türkiye and Iran, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Masoud Pezeshkian, held talks, Ankara reports. The main topic of the conversation was Turkish-Iranian relations.

During the conversation, Erdoğan and Pezeskian discussed bilateral relations between Ankara and Tehran.

In addition, they exchanged views on current issues on both the regional and global agendas.