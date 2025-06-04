4-day celebration awaits Azerbaijanis on Day of the Armed Forces

4 Jun. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Residents of Azerbaijan will have four days off at the end of June for the Day of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Saturday prior to the holiday will be a workday.

On the holiday of the Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, residents of Azerbaijan will have four non-working days, the relevant order was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the document, the working day Friday, June 27, is transferred to Saturday, June 21. Thus, the sequence of working and non-working days will be observed.