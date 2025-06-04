4 Jun. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Vladimir Putin by phone congratulated Pope Leo XIV on his election. The parties discussed Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with the newly elected Pope Leo XIV, the press service of the head of state reports.

The leader of the country congratulated the pontiff on his election and wished him success in his work. The parties noted the great contribution of Pope Francis to strengthening relations between Russia and the Holy See.

They also agreed to continue efforts to develop ties based on unifying spiritual and moral values ​​in the interests of building a just world order.

The parties exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine. Putin confirmed his interest in achieving peace through political and diplomatic means. He noted that in order to resolve the crisis, its root causes must be eliminated.

The Russian President expressed gratitude to the Pope for his willingness to assist in resolving the crisis, in particular for the Vatican’s participation in resolving humanitarian issues.

In conclusion, Putin said that Kiev is betting on escalating the conflict and is carrying out sabotage. The parties expressed their intention to continue contacts.