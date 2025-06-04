Presidents of Azerbaijan, Iran held telephone conversation

4 Jun. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ilham Aliyev spoke on the phone with Masoud Pezeshkian. The president of Azerbaijan said that today is a turning point in the development of relations.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, the press service of the head of state reports.

Pezeshkian congratulated the president and the people of Azerbaijan on the upcoming Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha and wished the country prosperity and progress.

In turn, Ilham Aliyev conveyed his best wishes to the Iranian president and the people of the Islamic Republic on the occasion of the holiday.

The parties emphasized that work is currently underway to implement the tasks set. They noted the restoration of the Baku-Tabriz flight route and the increase in flights from Baku to Tehran.