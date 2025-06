5 Jun. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The communication with Ukraine in Turkey was important and useful, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the cabinet.

"I believe that this is important and useful," Lavrov said.

According to him, the process of Moscow-Kiev direct negotiations is working.

The top Russian diplomat noted that both rounds of the talks yielded "concrete results."