World Environment Day 2026 to be held in Azerbaijan

5 Jun. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, World Environment Day is celebrated in the Republic of Korea. This annual global event is organized by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

At the event in Korea, the official handover ceremony took place, formally designating Azerbaijan as the host of World Environment Day 2026, Trend reported.

Azerbaijan is set to host World Environment Day in 2026, with the event dedicated to addressing climate change. This important occasion will highlight Azerbaijan’s contributions to international environmental cooperation.

First observed in 1973, World Environment Day has grown into the world’s largest environmental campaign that unites millions of people. Through this platform, individuals, governments, businesses, and organizations share their efforts to protect the environment and raise awareness about critical issues such as climate change, biodiversity, and the conservation of air and water resources.