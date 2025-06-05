Opposition wants to dissolve Parliament in Israel

5 Jun. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel's opposition party Yesh Atid has submitted a vote to dissolve the Israeli parliament, known as the Knesset, for June 11, amid rising tensions in the ruling right-wing coalition.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid stressed that this Knesset is finished.

"All it has brought to the State of Israel is pain, tragedy, bereavement and crisis,” Yair Lapid said.

The Yesh Atid motion faces four votes with an absolute majority of the Knesset required in the final stretch to become law, thereby bringing a premature end to the legislature and triggering an election, which must be held within five months of the motion passing, Reuters reported.

A bill to dissolve parliament will only be brought to a vote if Yesh Atid is confident of securing a majority. If not, it can withdraw the motion anytime before June 11, preventing a vote.

The coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has a majority of around 68 seats in parliament.

The two coalition ultra-Orthodox parties, United Torah Judaism and Shas, hold 18 seats collectively. If they united with the opposition, they would have enough votes to dissolve parliament and trigger early elections a year ahead of schedule.