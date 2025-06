5 Jun. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

On June 4, a 3,6 magnitude earthquake has occurred in Azerbaijan's Lerik, according to the Seismic Survey Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

The quake, recorded at 23:32 local time, was located at a depth of 17 km.

The earthquake was felt in Lerik, Lankaran, Masalli, Yardimli and Jalilabad regions with a force of 3 points.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, no damage or casualties have been reported.