Kim Jong Un reassures Russia of support on Ukraine

5 Jun. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reassured visiting Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu that Pyongyang will continue supporting Moscow in international affairs, including the situation in Ukraine, the Central Korean News Agency (KCNA) reported.

Kim received the Secretary of the Russian Security Council on the evening of June 4.

The sides discussed the situation around Ukraine and the international agenda, confirming the consensus of stand of the two sides. Shoigu conveyed the Russian leadership’s special gratitude for the help of the Korean people in the operations for liberating the Kursk area.

"Kim Jong Un affirmed that the government of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea will, in the future, too, unconditionally support the stand of Russia and its foreign policies in all the crucial international political issues including the Ukrainian issue and responsibly observe the articles of the treaty between the DPRK and Russia," the statement reads.

The North Korean leader expressed expectation that Russia would surely win victory in the sacred cause of justice for defending national sovereignty, territorial integrity and security interests," the agency added.